SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, March 9, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a prolific catalytic converter thief has been arrested.

The SFPD reported that over the past few months, SFPD Investigators assigned to the Burglary Unit were notified of multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts occurring throughout the city. During the investigation, investigators determined that the same white 4-door sedan was involved in many of the reported catalytic converter thefts.

Through the course of the investigation, the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET) identified the suspect and developed probable cause to place him under arrest.

On January 29, burglary investigators and members of the SFPD Investigations Bureau located Deric Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 19, and placed him under arrest for multiple thefts. He was transported to the San Francisco County Jail and booked for several counts of felony grand theft.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details about the case should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.