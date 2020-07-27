SAN FRANCISCO—On July 21, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). On Sunday, City Hall was lit in blue to mark the historic anniversary of the signing of the ADA.

On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the ADA into civil rights law. The act requires reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities and prohibits discrimination against them in jobs, schools, transportation, and in any place open to the general public. These rights mirror constitutional protections which guarantee equal opportunity; without consideration of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, and age.

Last week in Washington, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer spoke on the House Floor in recognition of the anniversary.

“The ADA hasn’t just led to the construction of accessible spaces; it has also helped change America’s perceptions of those with disabilities. And it brought dignity and recognition to millions who previously were excluded and thought to be lesser-than because of their disabilities.

The Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice recognizes “that many barriers to equal opportunity still remain” and declares this anniversary as inspiration to “recommit to our work of making the promise of the ADA a reality, enabling all Americans with disabilities to achieve their dreams and reach their full potential.”

Mayor London Breed issued a proclamation declaring July 2020 as “Disability Pride Month” in the City and County of San Francisco. The resolution describes this celebration as a way to urge “continued commitment to expanding accessibility and empowering the civil rights of people with disabilities”.