SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 21, that they are currently investigating a fatal stabbing. The SFPD reported on May 15, at approximately 1:44 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Post Street on a report of a physical altercation between two subjects.

Upon arrival, they located an adult victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers rendered aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and summoned paramedics to the area, but the victim died on the scene.

While on scene, officers detained a female suspect. Through the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Raymani Yuhashi, 33, from San Francisco. She was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the charge of 187(a) PC- the unlawful killing of a human being with malice aforethought.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.