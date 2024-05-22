SAN FRANCISCO—On May 16, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release that Jessica Blazee, 26, was charged in connection to an unprovoked attack on an unsuspecting victim in a corner store in Potrero Hill. She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)) and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)).

According to court records, Blazee is alleged to have attacked an unsuspecting victim at a corner store on the 2200 block of 23rd Street. The defendant is alleged to have hit the victim on the head repeatedly with a pink plastic bag containing a bottle of Jack Daniels. After the alleged attack, Blazee left and was apprehended by the San Francisco Police Department moments later a short distance from the corner store.

The defendant was arraigned on May 16, in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice. The District Attorney’s Office will move to detain her pending trial because of the public safety risk she poses. She is currently in custody.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.