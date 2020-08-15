CHICAGO— Sixteen people, including a 12-year-old, were shot in Chicago on Friday August 14 ABC 7 Chicago first reported. Chicago police reported that the 12-year-old is the son of a Chicago firefighter, and that he was standing in a park in the Woodlawn neighborhood with a group of males, presumed to be friends, when shots were fired. The child was struck in the leg, and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Later during the same night, two others were shot fatally, including a 28-year old identified as Jeremy Curry, who was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a parked car around 11:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Chicago police. Police announced the other victim is an unidentified 48-year-old man, who was found lying on the ground behind a residence in the 11600 block of South Peoria.

Officers from the Chicago Police Department and detectives continue to investigate these shooting incidents, and no one has been arrested or charged yet.

Amid widespread violent protests and looting, the city of Chicago has has seen a dramatic increase in the crime rate. The city has taken various protective measures to prevent looting, maintain public safety, and prosecute anyone in violation of the law. The Chicago Police Department has asked who has witnessed a violent crime in Chicago to contact detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.