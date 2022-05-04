SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for a carjacking that transpired in the Bayview District on September 11, 2021. The SFPD reported that at approximately 4:02 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to Barneveld Avenue and Jerrold Avenue about a report of a carjacking.

The victim, a 64-year-old male from San Rafael told officers he was sitting in his Ford Escape yellow taxi. A male suspect entered the car and told the victim that he was going to take the vehicle. The victim attempted to gain control of the vehicle’s keys, and a struggle ensued. The suspect placed the victim into a headlock, and the victim, fearing for his safety, stopped struggling for the keys. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene by paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department.

The suspect left items at the scene, which the victim turned over to investigating officers. Investigators assigned to the San Francisco Police Departments Robbery Unit located surveillance footage. The suspect was later identified as Christian Hoffman, 39, of San Francisco, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On April 21, 2022, Hoffman was arrested on the warrant in Napa County and later confessed to the carjacking. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of carjacking (215(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details regarding about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters as always can remain anonymous.