SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect who assaulted several police officers on April 26.

The SFPD reported at approximately 9:37 p.m. officers were notified of a stolen vehicle that was involved in multiple recent auto burglaries in the area of Grant Avenue and Green Street. Officers responded to the area and located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and fled from the officers without the officers in pursuit.

Officers broadcasted over the radio the description of the fleeing stolen vehicle. Officers at Union and Montgomery Streets spotted the stolen vehicle drive into a dead end and began driving out. As the stolen vehicle was driving out, it rammed into the officer’s marked police vehicle.

The driver continued traveling and at Alta and Montgomery Streets rammed into a second marked police vehicle that was occupied, causing injuries to one of the officers. The vehicle continued to flee while officers pursued the suspect. The vehicle drove to Columbus Avenue and Broadway where it struck an occupied vehicle, which caused injuries.

The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot as officers continued the pursuit. Officers stopped the suspect at Pacific Avenue and Beckett Street where he was placed into handcuffs. Officers searched the stolen vehicle which contained a large capacity ammunition magazine.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect identified as Robert Sonza, 24, of San Francisco. He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for driving a stolen vehicle (10851(a) CVC), in possession of stolen property (496D (a) PC), two counts of evading a police officer in a vehicle (2800.1 CVC), three counts of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC), hit & run with injury (20001(a) CVC), reckless evading (2800.2 CVC), four counts possession of large-capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), reckless driving (23103 CVC), six counts hit & run (20002(a) CVC), two counts running a red light (21453 CVC), speeding (22350(a) CVC), three counts of running a stop sign (22450(a) CVC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.