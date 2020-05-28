Citywide Cheer To Celebrate The Class Of 2020 In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO- On Wednesday, May 27, San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) asked all San Francisco residents to join in the citywide celebration for the graduates of 2020 at 8:00 p.m., on June 2 via Twitter. At the same time, some other institutions, including San Francisco State University, asked people to celebrate as well.

SFUSD is the seventh largest school district in California state. Each year, they educate over 57,000 students. In October 2018, there were a total 53,855 students enrolled and 133 schools including 64 elementary schools, 12 early education, 12 middle schools, and 14 high schools. SFUSD consider themselves a “single district county” because they administer both the school district and the San Francisco County Office of Education (COE).

As SFUSD says, graduating at any level is a big achievement in people’s life that requires hard work and commitment.

To join in the graduate celebration, residents just need to open their windows or stand outside their houses for 1-minute of circumstance, pomp, cheering, and of course, noise-making for all of San Francisco’s students who graduated in 2020.

“The Class of 2020 will always be remembered for their resilience in the face of incredible challenges. Let’s show them how proud of them we are!” wrote on SFUSD’s website.