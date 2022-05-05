HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, May 3, comedian Dave Chappelle was attached while performing at the Hollywood Bowl Arena by an armed man identified as Isaiah Lee, 23.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported on its website that at the end of Chappelle’s act as he was exiting the stage, Lee jumped on the stage and attacked the comedian. Security responded by taking down Lee before the comedian was seriously hurt.

“The suspect produced what was later discovered to be a replica handgun and pointed the item at the victim. Hollywood Bowl uniformed security officers, who witnessed the incident, engaged the suspect and removed him from the victim and took him into custody,” the LAPD stated.

“Hollywood officers responded to a call for service and took control of the suspect. The replica handgun that also contained a knife blade was recovered and later processed as evidence. The suspect was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to a local hospital to treat injuries sustained during the altercation with security. The victim was not injured as a result of the assault. The suspect was treated and cleared to be processed by medical staff.”

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, Lee was booked into the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles. He was charged with a felony. His bail was set at $30,000.

Lee’s court date is scheduled for May 5 at 8:30 a.m. at the Los Angeles Municipal Court Division 30.

In his act, Chappelle has a section entitled, Netflix is a Joke. Lee is a self-proclaimed rapper that goes by the name of NoName Trapper. He has a song that was released in 2020 entitled, Dave Chappelle.

Canyon News spoke to the Director of Public Relations, Sophie Jefferies from the Hollywood Bowl Arena who issued the following statement:

“The safety of our artists, visitors, and staff is the LA Phil’s top priority. The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022, remains an active investigation, and we are unable to comment further at this time.”