AMERICA—Twenty-five year old videographer and journalist, Andrew Duncomb, was stabbed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at a Portland protest.

A group had been following Duncomb and a few of his friends for several blocks. Duncomb decided to hand the camera over to his friend so that he could confront the men who had been following them. Duncomb proceeded to wrap his arm around one of the men and asked,” Hey buddy, why are you following us?” The man, now identified as Blake David Hampe, 43, swiftly turned around and stabbed Duncomb in between his rib cage and hip, nearly missing his spine as seen in the video released by Duncomb. The victim had bear mace and a knife but he “did not want to injure innocent bystanders” he told the Oregonian. He was taken to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital and was released Sunday, July 26th.

Hampe claimed that Duncomb “set up” on him and tried to choke him. Hampe is facing charges of second degree assault and the unlawful use of a weapon. He remains in jail on $250,000 bail.

According to The Oregonian, Duncomb had traveled from his home in Northern California to Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse and County Justice Center to document the protests. Duncomb said that his “main goal was to show that it wasn’t just the feds creating the problems.”

Andrew Duncomb, also known as ‘Black Rebel’, has a vast presence online with over 20,000 followers on Twitter and Facebook. Duncomb, originally from Oklahoma, is known as being in support of the Confederate flag and monuments and of President Trump. His conservative views are the reason that he believes that he was attacked and stabbed. Duncomb reported that people familiar with him notified activists of his presence in Portland shortly after he arrived.

He hopes to return to covering protests soon. He told the Oregonian, “I wasn’t meant to die. It wasn’t my time to go. I’m not going to let them intimidate me for going back out.”