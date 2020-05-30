SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, May 30 thur Tuesday, June 2, COVID-19 testing is being brought to the Bayview, Sunnydale and Visitacion Valley neighborhoods by a partnership between the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH), and several other community organizations. The initiative is known as United in Health D10. Testing will take place during a four-day period and the organizations involved have a goal to test 800 people per day.

Testing for the Bayview neighborhood will be on May 30 and May 31. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Havard Early Education School. The school is located at 1520 Oakdale Ave. Testing for the Sunnydale and Visitacion Valley neighborhoods will follow on June 1 and June 2. It will start at 9 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. both days. The testing site will be Herz Playground located at 1701 Visitacion Ave.

These tests are available to anyone who lives in these neighborhoods. According to the UCSF news release, “All participants in the new testing program will receive ‘care packages’ containing information on COVID-19 and community resources, personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, and food items.” Residents do not need to be tested to receive a care package, but the organizations in charge would prefer it if they were tested.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 they will receive calls from the SFDPH Clinical Response Team and the help of community groups “to assist with the process of facilitating isolation and quarantine.” A Community Wellness Team will maintain contact with them and work with the San Francisco Human Rights Commission to provide them with food and other supplies. According to the news release, supplies will be delivered “for the approximately two-week period required for a person’s immune system to clear the virus.”

UCSF notes that “the diagnostic test for COVID-19 is not perfect” and advises individuals who test negative to follow the mandates and guidelines that have been set by the government.