SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 29, a bicyclist was killed during a collision, while biking on Frederick Street nearby Kezar Stadium.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the San Francisco Police Department were called to the 600 block of Frederick Street where they found the bicyclist lying on the road. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

According to the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Devlin O’Connor.

O’Connor’s co-worker noted he was an avid and devoted cyclist. He liked to tell people how much he enjoyed getting out on long rides.

Dean Preston, the Supervisor of District 5 in San Francisco, who represents the area where the collision happened, claimed the cause of the incident via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“Per SFPD, the incident occurred when a parked car opened its door, ejecting the cyclist and resulting in a fatal collision with an oncoming vehicle,” said Preston.

O’Connor’s co-worker created a donation on GoFundMe to support his wife and family. Preston shared this information and encouraged people to contribute if they can via Twitter.

Some took to social media sparking debate about bike lane protection and safety education after hearing about O’Connor’s death.