SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 29, marine patrol units resumed their search for San Franciscan, Umut Felik, in the waters of the San Joaquin River Delta north of Webb Tract. The 27-year-old man was reported missing at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28.

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff received a call from friends of Felik to report him missing. According to Felik’s friends, the man was swimming and struggled to stay above the water. When Felik went underwater and did not resurface, his friends began searching for him by boat. Unable to locate the man, they contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The search for Felik on Thursday was suspended at 8 p.m. with the man remaining missing.

Jimmy Lee, a spokesman for the Sherriff’s Office, has said that Contra Costa County’s marine patrol unit is being assisted by Solano County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, and the U.S. Coast Guard in the search for Felik.

Information on this incident can be reported by contacting the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit at (925) 427-8507.