SAN FRANCISCO—Crane Cove Park is a new recreational area located along San Francisco’s Central Waterfront.

The park is named after two historic cranes featured in the landscape. According to the San Francisco Parks Alliance, featured in the park is also the last shipbuilding slipway. The city plans to use this structure as a central gathering space for its residents – it will include two-acres of grass with picnic and barbecue areas, a beach, child play areas, dog trails, and more.

The SF Parks Alliance noted that they partnered with the SF Port to campaign for the funds needed to complete the project. Costs of construction are rising, so both organizations are working together to obtain the collateral for aspects that are not within the budget, but necessary for completion.

The SF Port and Parks Alliance are centering their campaign around the cranes, the child play area, and the dog run. The Parks Alliance website stated the campaign “was created to ensure that all aspects of this exciting project are brought to life, especially those elements focused on children and families.”

The SF Parks and Alliance website said the neighborhood located proximally to the park has a projected increase of 19,000 houses from 2016 to 2026. This proposal has been wanted for years by the area’s population, and will now also bring in tourists and new business.