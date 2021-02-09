SAN FRANCISCO—The police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash and shootout near the Lower Haight neighborhood. On Monday, February 8, before 11 a.m. officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to shots fired near the intersection of Buchanan and Herman Streets.

Upon arrival, officers found an abandoned white Sedan that crashed into a fence near the U.S. Mint building. They also found spent shell casings. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jordan Jones of American Canyon. Jones told officers that he was driving when he and his passenger were shot at by an unknown suspect in a black vehicle.

The second vehicle fled the scene. Jones lost control, crashed into the fence, and fled the scene after collision. Jones was taken to the local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Jones was cited for hit and run and resisting arrest.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.