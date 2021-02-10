CALIFORNIA—Richmond Police Department arrested RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, for murder and child abuse causing great bodily injury to their 5-week-old baby.

The Richmond Police indicated that on February 4, at 6:30 p.m., the couple ran outside their hotel room at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel at 3150 Garrity Way, in Richmond expressing that their baby was not breathing and that they needed to get to the local hospital.

The police explained they declared the infant as deceased soon after they arrived at the hospital.

The authorities stated that “the child had obvious signs of abuse” and officers began an immediate investigation at the hotel and hospital due to the fact the infant’s death “appeared to be child abuse resulting in death.”

The authorities said they began conducting interviews with both Darn and Northington, and they met with witnesses who provided them with helpful information.

The police indicated they subsequently followed up on leads that assisted in the investigation.

The couple’s other two children were taken into protective custody and turned over to the Child Family Services, said the authorities.

According to the Contra Costa County Sherriff’s Office, Northington and Darn are both being held on a $1,100,000 bail and their next court appearance is not yet confirmed.

The jail records indicate they are being held at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police say that the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office will review this incident early on next week for a review of criminal charges.

California’s Penal Code for child endangerment indicates that those who are found guilty of intentionally allowing “the person or health of the child to be injured, or willfully causing or permitting that child to be placed in a situation where his or her person or health is endangered,” could spend one year in a county jail or two, four, or six years in state prison.

This is still considered as an active investigation. The City of Richmond Police Department asks the public to contact their Homicide Detective Brian Hoffman at (510) 621-1755, email him at bhoffman@richmondpd.net or contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS (8177) to relate any information pertinent to this case.