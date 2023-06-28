SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect connected to a fatal shooting on June 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 8:39 p.m., officers responded to the area of Powell and Market Streets on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medical personnel to the scene that transported the victim with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts by officers, paramedics, and hospital staff, the victim died from his injuries. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Dispatch broadcasted the description of an unknown male suspect and an unknown female that was with him. An officer observed two subjects matching the description provided by dispatch in the area of 8th and Mission Streets and observed them enter a taxicab and leave the area. Officers spotted the taxicab at 14th and Mission Streets, where they conducted a traffic stop, and an adult male and a female juvenile were detained without further incident.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Investigators identified the suspect as Daveon Crawford, 18, of Sacramento. Through the course of the investigation, a firearm was located in close proximity to Crawford. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Crawford for the shooting. The female identified was a juvenile and she was released to a guardian.

Crawford was transported to San Francisco County Jail #1 where he was booked for murder (187(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case that is still under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.