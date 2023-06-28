SAN FRANCISCO—An officer-involved shooting transpired on June 22, as first reported by the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:39 a.m., officers from Richmond Station were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of 31st Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault in progress.

An officer arrived on scene and made contact with an 84-year-old male victim in the doorway of the home. During the interaction, the 37-year-old suspect, who was armed with a knife, advanced toward the officer and the victim from inside the home and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Additional officers arrived on scene and began rendering aid to the suspect and summoned medical personnel to the scene.

The victim told officers that the suspect had assaulted a 76-year-old female victim inside the home. Officers entered the home and discovered the female victim deceased. A dog was also found deceased inside the home. Medics transported the suspect to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The male victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD); the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD); the Department of Police Accountability (DPA); and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. As part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.