SAN FRANCISCO—Members of the San Francisco Police Department Night Investigations Unit (NIU) and the Major Crimes Robbery Detail obtained search warrants for Joseph Tagoilelagi, 34, and Bryant Gray, 35, who were identified as the suspects connected with an armed robbery that occurred in San Francisco’s Taraval District and a shooting that occurred in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District in the month of May.

The SFPD indicated in a press release that on May 11, officers from the Taraval Station responded to the 2300 block of 20th Avenue to investigate a reported robbery. Officers met with two victims who noted that two unknown suspects brandished firearms at them, stole a necklace, and then fled from the scene in a getaway vehicle.

In a separate incident, on May 22 officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting. Officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators developed information that this incident was the result of an attempted robbery.

Investigators identified Tagoilelagi and Gray as the suspects in both of the above-listed incidents. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain search and arrest warrants for Tagoilelagi and Gray as well as their residences and associated vehicles.

On June 15, investigators from NIU, the Robbery Detail, and officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit, located Tagoilelagi and Gray on the 1300 block of Creekside Drive in Walnut Creek. Officers from the Tactical Unit placed them into custody without incident. The officers on scene determined that Tagoilelagi and Gray were in possession of a stolen vehicle. During a subsequent search, investigators located and seized two firearms from inside the vehicle.

After the suspects were arrested investigators and officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit served a search warrant on the 5100 block of Monitor Pass Way in Antioch. Investigators located and seized evidence related to the investigation.

Tagoilelagi was transported to San Francisco County Jail #1 where he was booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (29800 PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(1) PC), unlawful taking of a vehicle (10851(a) CVC) as well as for the warrant charges of attempted murder (664/187 PC), (attempted robbery 664/211 PC), aggravated assault (245(b) PC), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (28900 PC), and conspiracy (182 PC).

Gray was taken to San Francisco County Jail #1 where he was booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (29800 PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(1) PC), unlawful taking of a vehicle (10851(a) CVC) as well as for the warrant charges of attempted murder (664/187 PC), attempted robbery (664/211 PC), aggravated assault (245(b) PC), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (28900 PC), and conspiracy (182 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating both incidents. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.