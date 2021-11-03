SAN FRANCISCO—David Chiu was sworn in as the City Attorney of San Francisco on Monday, November 1 in a ceremony at San Francisco City Hall. He was appointed to the position by the mayor after it was announced that former City Attorney Dennis Herrera would vacate the position to become the General Manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

“Serving as San Francisco’s City Attorney is an incredible honor,” said City Attorney David Chiu. “I am excited and inspired to lead such a reputable office with an impressive group of legal minds. Together, we will use the power of the law to stand up for San Franciscans and confront our city’s greatest challenges. I salute outgoing City Attorney Dennis Herrera, who accomplished so much over 20 years while leading with integrity, independence, and boldness.”

After receiving his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1995, Chiu served as a civil rights attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, a criminal prosecutor with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, Democratic Counsel to the United States Senate Constitution Subcommittee, a law clerk to Judge James R. Browning of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, general counsel to a public affairs technology company, and a local and state legislator.

Chiu served as Assemblymember in the California State Legislature representing the 17th Assembly District, that includes the eastern San Francisco. During his seven years in the Assembly, he authored 75 bills that were signed into law by the Governor of California including housing, homelessness, tenant protections, transportation, civil rights, consumer protections, education, the environment, health care, and public safety. He authored the Tenant Protection Act of 2019, which brought forth the largest expansion of tenants’ rights in California in decades.

Prior to his tenure in the Assembly, Chiu served as President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for six years representing District 3, which includes the city’s major tourism, retail, downtown, and wharf areas.

The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is tasked with representing the City and County of San Francisco in legal matters and providing legal counsel to city departments, boards, and commissions. The City Attorney has the power to bring affirmative litigation on behalf of the People of California. Under Dennis Herrera’s tenure, the office became a model for public law offices across the country.

“The City Attorney’s Office is something very special to me, but I know I’m leaving it in good hands,” said former City Attorney Dennis Herrera. “David Chiu has shown he has the integrity, skill, and clarity of vision to use the power of the law to help those in need. In my view, this office is the premier public law office in the country. We have attorneys and staff who are not only highly skilled, they have the utmost integrity and a passion to help others. I’m confident David is going to build on that legacy. He is going to be a great City Attorney.”

Chiu is married to Candace Chen, a public interest attorney who manages a refugee foster care youth program. They share a son, Lucas, and live San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood.