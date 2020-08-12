SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 10, the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office had a defendant released from a jail with threatening conditions for exposure to COVID-19. The defendant, Anthony Prater, had spent nearly five months in jail and was facing a sentence of life in prison. However, the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office said that they were able to secure this plea bargain because the defendant was involved in an incident whereby he had to act in self-defense.

The 53-year-old was released on the time he had served for a misdemeanor charge. The defendant had been facing charges for premeditated attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon which is classified as a strike under California’s Three Strikes law.

In March, Prater defended himself when a man attempted to use a knife on him. However, police arrested Prater because the attacker sustained a cut on his leg as a result of the incident. It was eventually discovered that the man with the knife had an extensive history of violent behavior.

Prater will be released on Wednesday, August 12.