Denayaha Duree Arrested In Organized Retail Crime Theft

SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, February 20, the San Francisco Police Department reported that an arrest has been made in connection to an organized retail theft that occurred on January 29. The SFPD reported on January 29, at approximately 12:33 p.m., officers from Taraval station responded to a business located in a mall on the 3200 block of 20th Avenue regarding a theft.

Officers arrived at the location and met with store employees who stated that two unknown females entered the store and began removing items from display cases and putting them into their bags. When the suspects were approached by an employee, they fled with the merchandise and were last seen getting into a vehicle in the mall parking lot.

An investigator from the SFPD Burglary Unit from the Organized Retail Crime Task Force was contacted regarding the theft. The investigator immediately recognized one of the suspects, later identified as Denayaha Duree, as an organized retail crime theft suspect who had been arrested previously.

Investigators worked with the SFPD Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team who partnered with the US Marshalls Fugitive Recovery Task Force.

On February 14, it was determined that Duree boarded a flight to Honolulu, Hawaii and later that day investigators were notified that Duree was located and arrested by US Marshalls for multiple outstanding warrants as she exited the plane. Charges for Duree are pending her extradition.

She was wanted in connection to two organized retail crime thefts that occurred in May 2023 at two luxury brand stores in downtown SF.

“The long arm of the law extended to the beautiful islands of Hawaii this week,” said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. “I want to commend the diligent work of our officers who did extraordinary work on this case. I also want to thank the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Correctional Safety and the United States Marshall Service for their assistance in this case.”

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.