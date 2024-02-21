Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested By SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, February 16, the San Francisco Police Department reported several armed robbery suspects have been arrested.

The SFPD reported on February 10, officers from the Central, Southern, Northern, and Taraval stations were working in plainclothes on a robbery and burglary abatement operation when they spotted a vehicle that was reported by a 911 caller who witnessed the occupants possibly committing criminal acts. During the investigation, officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen and was occupied by four people wearing masks.

The officers spotted the vehicle near Alamo Square and the Haight & Ashbury neighborhood casing parked vehicles to break in to, but they appeared to be casing pedestrians.

At approximately 2:53 p.m. officers observed the occupants approach an adult male at Frederick Street and Masonic Avenue. The male appeared to be carrying a camera when the subjects approached him, forced him to the pavement, and stole the camera and the victim’s personal property before returning to their vehicle. After the robbery, the vehicle fled the scene. The occupants abandoned the disabled vehicle at Ashbury Street and Clifford Terrace and fled the scene on foot.

A foot pursuit occurred, and officers were able to locate all four suspects. Officers were able to locate the victim’s stolen camera and other property which were recovered and returned to the victim. The stolen vehicle was searched and processed for evidence. During the search officers located and seized a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the males for the robbery. Three male juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for the felony charges listed below. Jacarius Nierre Ragland, 18, from San Francisco was booked into County Jail for the felony charges:

Booking charges for all four suspects are vehicle theft (10851(a) CVC), possession of stolen vehicle (496d(a) PC), resisting/delaying arrest (148(a)(1) PC), robbery (211 PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), possession of stolen property (496(a) PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), possession of firearm in a public place (25300 PC), concealed firearm in vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm to commit a felony (25800 PC), minor in possession of a firearm (29610 PC), prohibited firearm access (29820 PC), using a firearm in commission of a felony (12022.5(a) PC), person armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony (12022(a)(1) PC), and possession of stolen property (496(a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.