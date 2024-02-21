SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing juvenile. The SFPD reported on Friday, February 16 that Mizan Dadres-Oman was last seen on February 14, at approximately 4:30 p.m., on the 800 block of Foerster Street in San Francisco.

Dadres-Oman is described as a 16-year-old Black female, who is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and maroon sweatpants. She is considered “at-risk” due to the fact she suffers from central auditory processing disorder and has the logic and reasoning of a 10-12-year-old. She is known to frequent the areas of Sunnyside Playground and the streets around Mt. Davidson.

The SFPD posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

“We are working diligently to bring her home. We’ve set up a unified command post, and we’re searching everywhere she’s known to frequent. All officers are on alert. If you see Mizan please call 415-553-0123.”

Anyone who locates Dadres-Oman should call 911 and report her current location and physical description. Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.