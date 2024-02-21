SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported on Sunday, February 18 that they are asking for the public’s help to locate Gwyneth Borden.

The SFPD reported that Borden was last seen leaving her residence on the 3800 block of Mission Street in San Francisco on Saturday, February 17, at approximately 10 a.m.

She is described as a 71-year-old Black female, standing 5 foot and 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has gray hair, and brown eyes. She is considered “at-risk” due to the fact she suffers from Alzheimer’s. She was last seen wearing a black wool coat, multiple colored shirts, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Borden may be in the area of Cortland Avenue, Crescent Avenue, Holly Park, Bernal Heights Park, and the Alemany Farmer’s Market.

Anyone who locates Gwyneth Borden should contact 911 and report her current location and physical description. Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.