SAN FRANCISCO—Denayaha Duree, 22, of San Francisco was charged in court on Monday, March 4 with several felonies for her role in several Stonestown Galleria and Union Square Organized Retail Thefts.

The SF District Attorney’s Office disclosed Duree was extradited from Hawaii and charged in connection to organized retail theft incidents. She was arraigned on March 1, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. She is charged with two counts of organized retail theft with intent to sell merchandise (PC 490(a)(1)), two counts of second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), and two counts of grand theft of personal property (PC 487(a)).

According to San Francisco Police Department, on January 29, at approximately 12:33 p.m., officers from the Taraval Station responded to a business located at Stonestown Galleria on the 3200 block of 20th Avenue regarding a theft. Officers arrived and met with store employees who stated that two unknown females entered the store and began removing designer sunglasses from display cases and putting them into their bags. When the suspects were approached by an employee, they fled the store with 47 pairs of sunglasses worth more than $20,000. Duree was arrested by US Marshalls on February 14, as she exited a plane in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The defendant’s next court date is March 12, for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain Duree pending trial because she has fled to escape prosecution and because of the public safety risk she poses. The court set bail at $100,000 taking into consideration other pending matters before the San Francisco Superior Court and another county.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.