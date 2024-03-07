SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 6, the San Francisco Police Department announced they are currently investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Tenderloin District.

The SFPD reported on Tuesday, March 5, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the 100 block of Hyde Street on a report of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male lying on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers provided aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and summoned paramedics, but the victim later died at the scene. The name and age of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Unit are leading the investigation. No arrest has been made as the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.