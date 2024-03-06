SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, March 5, it was announced that three individuals were charged in connection to narcotics trafficking. Patricia Cruz-Ramirez, 21, of Oakland, Marvin Licona, 33, of Oakland, were arraigned on March 1, and Luis Velasquez, 34, of Oakland was arraigned on March 4, the Sa Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced.

Each pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations. All three are charged with transportation, sale and furnishing a controlled substance (H&S 11352(a)), and possession for sale or purchase of controlled substance (H&S 11351). The criminal complaint alleges that Cruz-Ramirez and Licona committed these crimes while released on their own recognizance.

According to court records, on or about February 27, pursuant to an extensive San Francisco Police Department narcotics investigation resulting in the execution of multiple search warrants, arrested following a traffic stop by police officers. All three individuals were in a car that contained over 500 grams total of fentanyl. The execution of a search warrant at a home which was linked to all of the suspects yielded over $71,000 in cash.

The next court date for each suspect is March 13, in Department 20, for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain each suspect pending trial because of the public safety risk they pose. The court set bail in the amount of $100,000 for Ms. Cruz-Ramirez and Licona. The court set no bail and remanded Velasquez into custody.

The SFPD are still investigating Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.