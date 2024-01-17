SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, January 16, 2024 the San Francisco Police Department reported an arrest was made in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred on December 28, 2023. The SFPD indicated in a news release that on December 28 at approximately 5:37 a.m., officers responded to the area of Mission and Washburn Streets on a report of a stabbing.

Officers located two victims, a 45-year-old male and a 38-year-old female, suffering from stab wounds. Officers provided aid to both victims and summoned paramedics to the scene who transported both victims to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The male victim was later declared deceased at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail arrived on scene and took over the investigation and identified Dennis Duree, 39, of San Francisco, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. SFPD Homicide investigators developed probable cause to obtain a Ramey warrant for Duree and disseminated the information through a department-wide email.

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, officers assigned to Southern Station were patrolling the area of 8th and Mission Streets when they observed Duree standing on the southeast corner at approximately 7:40 a.m. and placed him under arrest for the outstanding warrant.

He was transported to San Francisco County Jail #1 and booked for the warrant (Violation: homicide (187(a) PC), attempted homicide (664/187(a) PC), and assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC). The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.