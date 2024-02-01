UNITED STATES—Online slots have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. With a wide array of exciting themes, bonus features and special offers, these games cater to a wide audience with different preferences.

For those that are new to online slots, one question regularly asked is whether these games really do pay out. Slots work differently to many of the other popular casino games, to understand online slot pay outs you need to first understand the basics of the game.

We take a look at the basic mechanics of the game, how game operators ensure fairness and how pay outs are determined. We’ll also mention some top tips for getting the most out of this thrilling online game.

How do online slot games work?

To start playing online slots is easy, all you need to do is to select your game, place your bet and spin the reel. However, grasping the mechanics behind the game takes a little more thought.

Each reel on the slot machine will have a number of symbols, when the reels are spun, the symbols are shuffled around and so when the reels stop there is a new combination of symbols. The aim is to have the symbols match along the machine’s paylines to receive a payout.

Some pay outs are bigger than others and there are also slots bonus rounds that give you an extra opportunity to win. Free slots games are available online and are great for those getting to grips with the game.

When playing traditional slots not online, the placement of symbols is determined randomly when the player manually spins the reels with the lever. To replicate the random nature of the results, casino game operators use random number generator (RNG) software.

In this game there are usually thousands if not millions of possible outcomes, based on the size of the grid. Bonus features such as free spins, wild symbols and multipliers also have an impact on results.

To establish the odds of winning in online slots there are two main factors to consider, these are Return to Player (RTP) percentages and volatility. You will be able to find out what the RTP and volatility of each individual slot game is by reading the game description on the online casino or slots website.

Return to Player (RTP) percentages

The RTP is basically a figure that explains the slots winning percentage over a long period of time. To determine this value the slot game, develop will run a simulation and track the results.

If a RTP is 93 percent, this would indicate that, on average, for every £100 placed as bets on this specific slot game, £93 is returned to players as winnings. Therefore, a general rule is the higher the percentage, the better this is for the player.

Most slot games have an RTP somewhere between 85 percent and 95 percent, while a small number of games exceed 95 percent. When selecting a new slot game to play, it is wise to pay close attention to the RTP value, however this might not be your only consideration.

The game’s theme, bonus features and any offers may also factor into your decision. Volatility is also something to look for in online slots.

What is volatility in online slots?

While RTP indicates the likelihood of winning at slots, volatility indicates the frequency, and the size of slots pay outs. Low volatility suggests that the game will provide frequent pay outs, but these will be small in size. On the other hand, high volatility indicates that the game gives larger wins but at a much less frequent rate.

Games are just described as high or low volatility; you will also find slots that are medium-high volatility or low-medium volatility for example.

It is worth looking at both volatility and RTP before you begin playing a new game, so that you know what to expect when it comes to winning and pay outs.

Is there a best time to play for pay out odds?

While some players are under the impression that playing at certain times of the day can give the best odds and pay outs, this is not actually the reality of how online slots work.

Due to the fact that they use a random number generator, there is no pattern or timing to results. This is to ensure fairness and keep pay out percentages stable over time. What better way to utilise your down time and enjoy a game you know you have a possibility of winning without feeling stressed or cheated.

How to get the most out of the online slot experience? As mentioned, using RTP and volatility can help you know what to expect in terms of winning but there is more you can do to get enjoyment out of the experience. For example, look for welcome bonuses such as free spins or deposit bonuses. These are common when signing up to a new casino or slots site for the first time.