SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on their Facebook page that their DUI Checkpoint on January 26 between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. involved a total of 220 drivers.

A total of 10 drivers were arrested for driving unlicensed, on a suspended license, or a revoked license. One driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant on charges including driving with a suspended/revoked license. A total of four vehicles were also towed.

“Thank you Traffic Company for keeping our roadways safe! Remember, driving sober saves lives, including yours! Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license,” the SFPD stated in the post.