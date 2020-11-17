UNITED STATES—Los Angeles Dodgers former major league pitcher, manager and coach, Thomas Charles Lasorda, 93, was hospitalized on Sunday, November 15. The Hall of Famer’s condition worsened and he was admitted into intensive care, his diagnosis is not COVID-19 related.

According to reports, Lasorda’s illness may be related to a heart condition. He was administered a sedative and placed on a ventilator and is reported to be resting.

The Dodgers organization said in a statement that Lasorda’s family expressed that they appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers, but they have requested privacy at this time.

Tommy Lasorda guided the Dodgers to four National League pennants, two World Series championships, and eight division titles. He was appointed as Vice President of the team after he retired in 1966. He became General Manager for team on June 22, 1998. Lasorda managed the Los Angles Dodgers for 20 seasons from 1976 to 1996.

Written By Anita Brown