UNITED STATES—On Saturday, November 14, Black Lives Matter and Antifa members got into altercations with supporters of President Donald Trump after leaving what was reported as the largest Trump rally to date.

The rally was hosted by the My Pillow giant, Mike Lindell. Video has surfaced of several fights with members of both Antifa and BLM, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Towards the end of the Stope the Steal rally, people were starting to disperse when counter-protesters attacked some Trump supporters.

A YouTube video shows a mother leaving the rally with her children. The children were visibly scared as loud protesters began to surround the family and follow them. They were yelling, while the mother was shouting for them to get away from her children.

According to a press release by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C., at approximately 4 p.m. multiple suspects were involved in a collaborative effort to incite violence. One suspect rendered a victim unconscious. Four suspects were arrested including 29-year-old Bobby Smalls, of Washington, D.C. for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon after being found in possession of a knife.

Dashawna Gause, 28, of Washington D.C., was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon after she was found with a Taser. Wayne Deberry, 39, also of Washington D.C. was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence, Aggravated Assault, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm after he was found with a handgun. Alexus Doris Owens, 24, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct – Inciting Violence and Simple Assault.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for Democrat Presidential nominee, Joe Biden made statements to Fox News indicating that Biden denounces the violence that occurred at the end of Trump rallies. Biden did not mention that Black Lives Matter and Antifa were to blame for the violence. Both groups have publicly endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.

All of the incidents are still under investigation. More information may be found at http://mp.dc.gov.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Metropolitan Police Department TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.