UNITED STATES—Dear Toni: I recently retired and have always received my diabetic supplies from a mail-order program through my employer benefits. Last week, I received a letter stating the diabetic supplier will no longer be covered by Medicare. Does this mean that if I continue with my current supplier, Medicare will not pay for my diabetic supplies?

Toni, please explain what I need to do to receive my diabetic supplies because I’m enrolled in Medicare with a Medicare Supplement Plan G to begin July 1. — Melanie from Katy, Texas

Hello Melanie: Yes, I’m afraid that is exactly what it means! Medicare will stop paying if you do not use a Medicare-approved provider. It is not easy to change your provider, but it is something that you will have to do to have Medicare cover your diabetic supplies.

Diabetic supplies such as diabetic test strips, monitors, lancets, and durable medical equipment (DME) which is medically necessary equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen, CPAP machines or hospital beds, have to be ordered by a Medicare- approved physician or other health care providers for use at home are covered under Medicare Part B. The 2026 Medicare & You handbook on pages 38-40 explains diabetic equipment/supplies, screening and DME issues including how to properly file a Medicare claim.

The handbook explains how Medicare Part B will provide the medical or diabetic supplies, and you’re responsible for a 20% co pay. Melanie, since you have enrolled in a Medicare Supplement Plan G to begin July 1, the supplement pick will up the 20% after you have met your Medicare Part B deductible which is $283 for 2026.

Medicare is your primary insurance, and you must order your supplies from a local or mail-order medical supplier who has been awarded a contract with Medicare, or you will have to pay 100% out of pocket. (For those who enroll in a Part C Medicare Advantage plans there are different rules depending on which plan is chosen.)

A listing of Medicare-approved local, or mail order medical suppliers is available online at www.medicare.gov/medical-equipment-suppliers. Melanie, if you are happy with your current diabetic monitor, test strips, and lancets, you will want to use a supplier that stocks your items. If you have to change to a new supplier, then you will need a current doctor/medical provider’s order to have your order transferred to the Medicare-approved supplier. And you need a new order from your doctor for your diabetic lancets and test strips every 12 months. This is very important because if you do not receive a new prescription, you will pay 100% out of your own pocket.

On page 38 the Medicare & You handbook highlights in the blue box under “Important!” how Medicare Part D prescription drug plans cover diabetic insulin. During Medicare’s Open Enrollment period, October 15-December 7 yearly, it is vital that those who have diabetic issues like Melanie, visit www.medicare.gov to verify if their current Part D plan covers all of their prescriptions beginning January 1 of the next year. Anyone who has other serious health and prescription drug issues should do the same.

For those on Medicare who are concerned about whether the durable medical equipment (DME) that is sent to your house or that you use daily, such as wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen, CPAC devices, at home wound equipment or any medical device you use at home is covered by Medicare-approved supplier. Medicare will only cover a durable medical equipment or at-home supplies that is Medicare-approved. Please verify that the pharmacy/provider accepts the assignment for Medicare-covered supplies and is Medicare-approved.

“Assignment” is an agreement between you (the person with Medicare), Medicare, and doctors, other health care suppliers, or providers. If the pharmacy or supplier accepts assignment, Medicare will pay the pharmacy or supplier directly. You only pay your coinsurance amount when you get your supply from a pharmacy or supplier for assigned claims.

Always make sure your local or mail-order medical supplier is a Medicare-approved diabetic or durable medical equipment (DME) provider that accepts Medicare “assignment”?

Remember, with Medicare, what you don’t know WILL hurt you!

Contact the Toni Says Medicare team at info@tonisays.com or call (832) 519-8664 for assistance or to answer Medicare questions. Sign up for the Toni Says newsletter at www.tonisays.com to download Toni’s new Medicare 2026 First Steps guide.