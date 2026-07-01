SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 30, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that a conviction was obtained against Andre Meredith, 37, after a trial by jury, of petty theft with two or more prior theft convictions (PC 666.1(a)/488) and commercial shoplifting (PC 459.5(a)).

The jury found true allegations that Meredith was previously convicted of two prior theft convictions in 2023 (Contra Costa County) and 2024 (San Mateo County), and that he was on probation at the time of the charged incident. At the time of the incident, he was the subject of stay-away orders from numerous Safeway, Walgreens, Target and CVS locations in San Mateo County.

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on January 22, 2025, Meredith walked into the Walgreens at 24th Street and Potrero Avenue (now closed), filled up a red, white, and blue tote bag with merchandise, and walked out without attempting to pay. An inventory count by Walgreens employees found that Meredith walked out with $318 of merchandise.

SFPD investigators were able to identify the suspect using surveillance video from inside the store. Andre Meredith, who is a known reseller of stolen goods, was arrested at 24th Street and Mission Street by a vigilant member of Mission Station who recognized him from an SFPD BOLO. At the time of the arrest, the officer was partnered with San Francisco Public Works staff doing illegal vending abatement.

The case against Meredith was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Henry Gage III, with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Rich Nevin, paralegal Rayna Braun. Meredith is currently out of custody, and his sentencing is scheduled for July 17, 2026.