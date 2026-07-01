SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 29, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a three-alarm church fire. The fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. where firefighters responded to five separate 911 calls reporting a structure fire at the intersection of California and Broderick Streets.

Fire crews arrived on the scene in less than three minutes from the initial dispatch and confirmed smoke emanating from a traditional church building.

Despite our efforts to execute an aggressive interior fire attack, the fire escalated to a third alarm, requiring the presence of over 100 firefighters. Challenges were encountered by the SF Fire Department including the building’s age, open spaces, and voids typical of structures from that era, as well as the fact that it was partially under construction and affected by high winds.

Firefighters utilized advanced technologies such as drone-mounted thermal imaging to assist in directing our interior fire attack. As conditions worsened, the Fire Department shifted from an interior attack to a transitional fire attack and ultimately to a defensive fire operation. By 9:10 p.m., the fire was declared under control, with no reported injuries or displacement of residents.

The fire is currently under investigation by the San Francisco Fire Investigation Task Force, which is standard procedure for incidents of this magnitude.

Several individuals were temporarily affected by a shelter-in-place order and isolated evacuations of homes, all of which have since been lifted. Those impacted by the incident received support and resources from the American Red Cross and the San Francisco Human Services Agency.