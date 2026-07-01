MALIBU—On June 29, millionaire Kamran Razavi filed a $500,000 lawsuit against the Malibu Dog Hotel. According to Razavi’s complaint, the noise coming from the luxury canine hotel, and daycare is an “nuisance,” and disturbs his peace at his newly purchased $16 million property.



The CEO, and founder of ReKlaim, lost his home in the Palisades fire in January 2025. He purchased a new home above the Malibu Dog Hotel, which has been in operation since 1948. The original name of the establishment was Sandpiper Kennels.



Razavi claims that, “The loud annoying noise interferes with he and his guests comfortable use of the property and violates Malibu’s noise ordinance.”



“In the operation of its business, defendant permits the dogs to remain in or around the exterior of the facility to bark loudly and incessantly, creating sustained and excessive noise that is audible to the Plaintiff in and around the Plaintiff’s residence such that it creates a nuisance affecting the Plaintiff, his guests and other neighbors who live in the immediate periphery. As a consequence of, the Defendant’s behavior and chronic manner of allowing the dogs they are caring for in this manner, [the] Plaintiff is interfered in his ability to use and enjoy his property,” the complaint reads.

The Malibu Dog Hotel charges $65 a night per dog, and they have the acreage to accommodate large dogs, and all their four-legged clients are welcome to stay long-term, if needed.

In January 2026, a year after the Palisades fire, Forbes Magazine featured Razavi in an article entitled, “How the Founder of Reklaim Developed a Clearer Vision for Modern Luxury Resale.”



“When I lost my home, I chose to rebuild in every sense of the word; my life, my mindset, and my company. The fire stripped everything down to the essentials and that kind of loss gives you a rare clarity,” the millionaire told Forbes. “When you’ve lost everything, you stop fearing risk in the same way. You start building from a place of clarity, driven not only by ambition, but by purpose,” Razavi continued.



One of his neighbors is singer and actress Cher, who lives close by. There is no record of complaints by Cher or the other neighbors about noise from the Malibu Dog Hotel.