WESTWOOD—On Wednesday, July 1, officers from the Hayward Police Department, The California Highway Patrol (CHP), worked alongside the Los Angeles Police Department to locate 3-month-old Maxence Sirois and his biological mother, Marina Kazakova, who were the subjects of an Amber Alert issued on June 30. The baby was found safe, and the mother was taken into custody at the Los Angeles County Jail.



According to reports, the CHP initiated the Amber Alert for Almeda, San Joaquin, Kern, and Los Angeles counties indicating that the infant had been abducted.

The mother of the infant was driving a white 2016 Mazda CX-5 SUV with California license plate number 7SJW898. Kazakova reportedly did not bring her son back to his home following their visitation as mandated by the courts. The infant had been missing since June 28.



CHP investigators located the vehicle in Westwood on July 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Both mother and baby were found safe in the vicinity of Wilshire Boulevard and Veterans Avenue. Investigators indicated that Kazakova was attempting to secure a passport before being taken into custody. Kazakova has been compliant with the investigation.



“3-month-old Maxence has been located safe and unharmed. Kazakova is in custody and we are currently working on reuniti8ng Maxence with his father. The Hayward Police Department extends its sincere gratitude to the California Highway Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and our allied law enforcement partners for their outstanding collaboration, dedication, and swift response in bringing this incident to a safe resolution.



We also thank the media and community members who quickly shared the information about the AMBER Alert. Your assistance played an important role in raising awareness and helping bring this case to a successful conclusion,” said the Hayward Police Department.