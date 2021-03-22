CALIFORNIA—The California authorities have arrested Donald Siao, 55, for prescribing numerous prescription drugs to undercover agents who posed as patients and had no legitimate medical reason for the drugs, said the Department of Justice in a news release.

“During the investigation, the complaint alleges that undercover law enforcement agents posed as new patients and met with Siao at his medical practice,” located in San Jose, said the Department of Justice.

The authorities indicated that “during initial visits, the agents complained of pain in vague or general terms. Siao conducted little or no physical examinations.”

According to the authorities, the “initial and subsequent” doctor examinations only lasted about “two minutes.”

“In initial visits, Siao prescribed hydrocodone or oxycodone, and the complaint describes that in follow-up appointments Siao continued to prescribe the same medicine and increased the amounts,” the complaint said.

The complaint provided an example of when an undercover agent posed as a patient and “complained of pain” to Siao. The authorities mentioned there was an “eight-second physical examination,” and Siao ended the doctor visit by prescribing “30 pills of Norco, a hydrocodone-acetaminophen combination.”

In the following doctor visits, the complaint noted that Siao would conduct short “2 minutes and 10 seconds” doctor visits.

When the undercover patient would ask for more pills “for reasons that included he had given away pills to his employees as work incentives and that he had run out of pills when he went to a concert” the complaint said that Siao would increase the amount of prescribed medicine, “eventually writing a prescription for 90 Norco pills at his last visit.”

In a second example, the complaint said that an undercover agent “requested and received a larger prescription of Norco so he could pay back friends with the pills.” According to the complaint, the undercover agent requested Marinol, “explaining he would not take the Marinol but rather would display the prescription at work as a pretext for his positive drug tests, saying ‘that way it covers the dirty drug test.’”

The complaint revealed that Siao said, “Gotcha” and subsequently wrote out a prescription.

Siao is also accused of health care fraud and the authorities noted that on May 9, 2018, he wrote out prescriptions for oxycodone and alprazolam for a “patient without any legitimate medical purpose.”

If Siao is found guilty, the DOJ said he could spend a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000,000 for illegal distribution of hydrocodone and oxycodone.

The maximum penalty for health care fraud, the authorities said, could be 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

According to the authorities, Siao is currently out of custody on bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 19 at 1:00 p.m.