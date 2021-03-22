SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department has arrested James Francis Edwards, 70, for a homicide that occurred in 1990.

According to the authorities, on November 5, 1990 the police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 200 block of Potrero Avenue at around 6:25 a.m.

“Officers located the victim, 46-year-old Lamar Vaughn who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Vaughn was transported to San Francisco General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” read the news release.

The authorities said they believe that the victim was in an argument with Edwards before the shooting, but before they could arrest Edwards, he fled the state.

“San Francisco Police Department Homicide Inspectors determined that Vaughn and the suspect had been involved in an argument prior to the shooting. Investigators identified the suspect as James Francis Edwards, then 40 years old, and obtained an arrest warrant for murder and felon in possession of a firearm,” the police noted.

The authorities indicated they learned that Edwards had evaded the authorities by living off of numerous fictitious names and identities in addition to fleeing the state of California.

On March 17, 2021, the authorities in Santa Barbara indicated they were conducting a welfare check on “another individual” around 3:32 p.m. on the 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, California when they happened upon Edwards, said the SFPD.

“The deputies contacted Edwards, and after running a records check, determined that he was wanted on a 1990 homicide warrant from San Francisco. As of the date of this news release, Edwards remains in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff, pending his transfer to the San Francisco County Jail,” the police said in the news release.

According to the San Francisco County Jail records, Edwards was booked on March 21 at 6:28 p.m. for one count of murder and one count of perjury under oath.

The California Legislature said that if a defendant is convicted of murder in the first degree, the prison sentence could be up to 25 years in state prison. If a defendant is convicted of murder in the second degree, the California Legislature indicated the defendant could spend up to 15 years to life in state prison.

The jail records indicate Edwards is currently being held without bond and that his next court date is March 22, at 9:00 a.m.