SAN FRANCISCO—According to an announcement by the San Francisco Police Department, Steven Jenkins, 39, the suspect in two attacks on elderly victims, has been arrested.

The police say that on Wednesday, March 17 at about 10:10 a.m., the officers from the Tenderloin Station were informed about an aggravated assault at 7th and Market Streets.

Once the police officers arrived, they indicated they found two elderly victims, one a 75-year-old female and one an 83-year-old male.

“The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the San Francisco Police said.

The authorities noted that a nearby security guard detained Jenkins.

According to the police, eyewitnesses to the attack said that Jenkins was involved in a “physical altercation” in the U.N. Plaza about 30 minutes before Jenkins allegedly assaulted the elderly victims.

“Following the altercation at U.N. Plaza, Jenkins approached the male victim and assaulted him,” said the police.

The security guard, the announcement indicated, witnessed the assault and “pursued Jenkins on foot.”

“As Jenkins was fleeing, he assaulted the female victim. The security guard was able to detain Jenkins until officers arrived,” the authorities said.

The authorities said that they transported Jenkins to a medical facility to attend to some “unrelated, prior medical conditions.”

Jenkins, the authorities explained, was booked at the San Francisco County Jail for two counts of assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, two counts of battery with serious bodily injury, and two counts of inflicting injury on elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury.

The California Legislature noted they define great bodily injury as any injury that is substantial or significant.

“Any person who commits an assault upon the person of another by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three, or four years, or in a county jail for not exceeding one year, or by a fine not exceeding $10,000, or by both the fine and imprisonment,” the California Legislature said.

The announcement indicated, “Both assaults are believed to have been unprovoked. Investigators are working to determine if racial bias was a motivating factor in the incident.”

According to the jail records, Jenkins was booked on March 17, 4:31 p.m., and is currently being held without bond. Jenkins’ next court date is scheduled for March 23, at 9:00 a.m.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”