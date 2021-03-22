SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on October 3, 2020 around 2:15 p.m. at Mission and Duboce Streets, according to police. A 44-year-old male, a San Francisco resident, was riding a Muni 14-Line bus. The victim lost his balance and tumbled to the floor as the bus came to the stop, provoking the bus operator to call an ambulance and instruct all passengers to exit the bus.

While waiting for medical personnel to arrive at the scene, the suspect, who was one of the passengers who exited, re-boarded the bus and threw the 44-year-old male victim out of the rear door. The victim landed on the sidewalk, striking his head on the ground. He was transported to a local hospital where a traumatic brain injury was identified.

The SFPD reported that the suspect has been identified as an African-American male in his 20s, who was accompanied by a person of interest who may be a witness and also be able to identify the suspect. The person of interest is described by police as a female in her 20s last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and wearing a backpack.

The victim is still hospitalized as of March 19, 2021, being treated for his brain injury for five months later

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.