CALIFORNIA—On Saturday, March 20 at 1:45 p.m. Nevada’s County Sheriff’s office received a report of an avalanche involving three people in the area of Frog Lake in Nevada County. Authorities were notified that the initial report was inaccurate and were given updated information that three people were snowmobiling in the area, one who was identified as an adult male fell off a cliff.

The other two individuals did not sustain any injuries. CPR was administered to the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was airlifted from the scene by a Navy helicopter and taken to Renown Hospital. Authorities have not released the names of the victims until their families have been notified.

“Today, snowmobiling has become a popular winter sport enjoyed by more than 2 million people of all ages in North America,” NIH states. A modern snowmobile can weigh in excess of 600 pounds and travel at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour. Each year snowmobile accidents produce 200 deaths and 14,000 injuries. Excess speed, alcohol, driver inexperience, and poor judgment are the leading causes of snowmobile accidents.