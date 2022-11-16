UNITED STATES—On November 15, former President Donald J. Trump announced from his residence at Mar-a-Lago, Florida his candidacy in the 2024 General Election as President of the United States. His children sat in the front row to show support from a cheering crowd.

In his speech, Trump touted the state of the country when he and Mike Pence were at the helm including the best economy in decades, the relationship with North Korean President Kim Jung Un, and with China.

He discussed the state of the nation addressing a declining economy and the highest gas prices in years, open borders, and the influx of drugs, specifically fentanyl and surrendering $85 billion in military equipment in Ukraine.

“We are here tonight to declare it does not have to be this way.” He announced that the House of Representatives was won by the Republicans and his endorsement of Kevin Kiley, a Republican for California’s 3rd District was victorious with 52.8 percent of the vote.

He reminded his followers to get out and vote for former NFL player Herschel Walker. He announced the firing of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi from California and he spoke of the job ahead to get police officers back their dignity, uniting the people.

He promised to put America first again, stating: “America’s comeback starts right now” as he promised to restore, wealth, health, and peace, and to stop the weaponization of the FBI, and the DOJ.

Trump promised this country to get back to paper ballots only, and same-day elections to restore Election integrity saying that third-world countries have a better voting process than America.

“My fellow Americans we will reverse the staggering decline,” Trump promised. “We will defend life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

He ended his speech stating:

“I am asking for your vote. I am asking for your prayers and your support. We will make America Powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again, and we will make America great again.”

His wife Melania joined him on stage, as they smile and waved at the crowd.