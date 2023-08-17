SAN FRANCISCO—A 71-year-old driver who struck and killed a 4-year-old girl in a stroller at Fourth and King Streets on Tuesday, August 15, around 5:15 p.m. has been arrested. The victim and her parents were attempting to cross the street when the driver hit them. The deceased 4-year-old’s father is in critical condition. Her mother was reported to be unharmed.

When police arrived on the scene, they described it as chaotic as emergency crews fought to get the SUV off the child. The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital where the girl was pronounced dead. The suspect remained on the scene as police conducted the investigation.

Karen Cartagena was arrested for failure to yield to pedestrians and vehicular manslaughter. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the collision. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A vigil was held at the San Francisco intersection for the child who was killed. A bouquet made of sunflowers and carnations, and a heart-shaped poster were taped to the traffic light pole on the corner.

Some safety advocates say a few changes to the intersection at King and Fourth Streets would make it safer to cross. This child’s death was the 11th case this year according to Walk SF, an organization whose mission is to make San Francisco the safest, most walkable city in the country.

According to reports, the family was from out of town and were visiting the city.