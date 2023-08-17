SAN FRANCISCO—A 21-year-old Oakland resident was found dead inside of a San Francisco U-haul on August 4. A press release was issued by the San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday, August 16, which indicated that the 21-year-old died in the Berry Creek area. He was identified as Alexander Licona-Romero.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Licona-Romero and two other individuals traveled from the Bay Area to Berry Creek and committed an armed robbery at an illegal cannabis grow. During this robbery Licona-Romero was shot and at least two people transported him back to the Bay Area. Later, the San Francisco Police Department received a report from one person involved in the incident who described to detectives what happened.

Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s felony investigations unit at 530-538-7671.