SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Traffic Company will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, January 26, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Checkpoint locations are selected based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The goal is to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The SFPD is committed to keeping the traveling public safe.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

The public is being warned by the Police Department that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Anyone planning to drink or take medications that can impact their diving capabilities is warned to stay at home.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided to the SFPD by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Everyone is reminded to ‘Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1’.