SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, January 23, the SFPD announced on their website that a suspect has been arrested in connection to several lewd acts.

The SFPD reported that at approximately 8:47 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Geary Boulevard and 31st Avenue. Officers detained the occupant of that vehicle for further investigation.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the reporting individual who indicated an adult male was making lewd gestures near a school. Officers met with three female victims, two adults, and one juvenile, who described numerous prior occasions where the adult male behaved inappropriately near the area of a school.

Officers placed the adult male suspect under arrest. The name and age of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public. During the arrest, a loaded firearm and additional magazines were recovered from the vehicle.

The suspect was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle (25850(a) PC), possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school (626.9(b) PC), indecent exposure (314.1 PC), annoying or molesting a person under the age of 18 (647.6 (a)(1) PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), destroying or concealing evidence (135 (PC)) and willfully causing or permitting a child to suffer (273a (b) PC).

Multiple victims have been identified in the specific case. Anyone who believes they have been a victim of the suspect’s crimes is asked to contact the SFPD Special Victim’s Unit at 1-415-553-9225.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.