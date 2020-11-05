SAN FRANCISCO—Two East Bay Residents are being charged for online stalking and the exploitation of minors, the San Francisco Police Department reports.

Delaney Tang, of Oakland, and Vincenz Sison, of Concord, were taken into custody on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and placed in Santa Rita Jail after a yearlong investigation.

In fall 2019, the Dean of Students of a high school in San Francisco told SFPD that multiple students were asked for sexual videos and images through social media.

The SFPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) started an investigation. With the help of Homeland Security Investigations, the Oakland Police Department and the Contra Costa County ICAC, search warrants were issued for Tang and Sison on September 25 of this year.

The SFPD reports that Tang and Sison would allegedly reach out to minors, sometimes pretending to be one themselves, and threaten minors into sending them graphic content. If the victims would not comply, Tang and Sison would find and use the victim’s personal information against them.

This personal information included personal addresses and school names.

During the investigation, devices were found with explicit images and videos of the victims. A cell phone with folders titled with the victims’ names and their explicit content was found.

Tang was charged with Solicitation of Child Pornography and Conspiracy to Commit Cyberstalking. Vincenz was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Cyberstalking.

The eight victims that were identified were located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California and Utah. Thirteen of these minors have yet to be identified.