SAN FRANCISCO — Residents in San Francisco may have to do a two-week quarantine if they choose to travel during the holidays.

Health officials in the Bay Area raised this possibility due to the rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, November 4. According to the San Francisco Examiner, Marin County health official Dr. Matt Willis a decision has not been made, but points out that it will most likely be a “strong recommendation.” The 14-day quarantine will only apply to people who make contact with others without masks and are less than six feet apart.

Dr. Willis says “the last thing we need is people traveling outside the higher prevalence areas and bringing the virus back.” Currently, California’s positivity rate is at 3.3 percent while San Francisco is less than 1 percent.

While a decision has not been made yet, it could be decided as early as Thursday, November 5. The San Francisco Examiner reports that the Association of Bay Health Officials will be discussing how to best approach the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association of Bay Health Officials consists of health officials from San Francisco, San Benito, Monterey, Alameda, Santa Clara, Napa, Sonoma, as well as other cities and counties.